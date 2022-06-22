Jurkovec Invited to Manning Passing Academy for Second Year in a Row

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be headed back to the bayou for another year of instruction and teaching at the Manning Passing Academy.

The 26th annual event will take place at Nichols State in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Jurkovec will be one of 45 participating quarterbacks, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. That group includes seven ACC signal callers: UVA's Brennan Armstrong, Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, Clemson's Hunter Helms, North Carolina State's Devin Leary, Pitt's Kedon Slovis, Miami's Tyler Van Dyke and, of course, BC's Jurkovec.

Every year, many of the most established college football quarterbacks serve as counselors at the camp, helping young athletes learn the game. All the while, the participating gunslingers, themselves, get some coaching from Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Additionally, the July camp allows time for the group of signal callers—many of whom have played against, or even with, each other before in their careers—to connect.

Last year, there were three current or former BC quarterbacks in attendance: Jurkovec, Anthony Brown Jr. and EJ Perry. Jurkovec succeeded Brown, who transferred to Oregon following the firing of Steve Addazio. Perry left BC for the Ivy League after flashing some promise as the Eagles’ QB2 in 2018, making the move to Brown, where his uncle is the head coach.

Brown and Perry were picked up by the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively, as undrafted free agents this spring.

Jurkovec is hoping to hear his named called in the 2023 NFL Draft. That starts with a strong preseason this summer.

But first he'll pick up a few more tips at the Manning Passing Academy.