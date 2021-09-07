Jurkovec, Flowers Collect ACC Weekly Honors Following Season Opener

Two of Boston College’s first three plays Saturday against Colgate were passes from Phil Jurkovec to Zay Flowers. The dynamic duo took the league by storm last year, and both stars received ACC Preseason Player of the Year votes ahead of the 2021 season. They are the faces of BC’s program. And, fittingly, each of them earned ACC weekly awards Tuesday. Flowers was named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week, and Jurkovec shared conference honors with Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Flowers is coming off a seven-reception, 135-yard performance in the Eagles’ 51-0 beatdown of Colgate, during which he hauled in a 39-yard touchdown reception despite three Colgate defensive backs being in the area. He eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark by halftime, registering his fourth such game of his career, good for eighth all-time in school history. Flowers was also the recipient of arguably Jurkovec’s most spectacular throw of the day: Early in the third quarter, Jurkovec faked a handoff to Xavier Coleman, sat in the pocket and, with a hand in his face, delivered a beautiful 20-yard pass to a toe-tapping Flowers. The speedy vertical threat got both feet in, NFL style.

