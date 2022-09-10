BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec pointed downfield early in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game at Virginia Tech.

It has been his signature with the Eagles.

Throughout Jurkovec's three years as the Eagles' starting signal caller, the former Notre Dame transfer has routinely signaled a big play with his finger, communicating with his receivers off schedule while making a Houdini-like escape out of the pocket.

Not this time.

Jurkovec slipped and hit the wet turf of a soaked and sold-out Lane Stadium. He laid on the ground with his hands on his head. Eventually, he got up boiling and slowly jogged to the sideline, where he chucked his helmet in frustration.

It was that kind of night for Jurkovec. A night that started with him staring down wide receiver Jaden Williams before throwing a game-opening interception. A night that saw the NFL hopeful miss receivers left and right when he had time to throw and eat six sacks when he didn't.

BC netted -1 yard over its first six drives and needed two Hokies defensive pass interference penalties to keep its lone scoring drive the opening half going.

In a lowlight of his Eagles career, Jurkovec finished 15-of-28, and BC piled up a meager 155 yards of total offense in a 27-10 defeat.

The Hokies (1-1, 1-0 ACC) bounced back after an embarrassing season-opening loss at Old Dominion. BC (0-2, 0-1), meanwhile, took another step back following its collapse against Rutgers last weekend.

BC's thin offensive line—which is replacing all five starters from 2021— was even thinner Saturday night, as starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo was out with injury. Jack Conley moved over to the blind side, and Dwayne Allick—the Eagles' sixth O-Lineman versus Rutgers—slotted in at right guard. Then, in the third quarter, right tackle Kevin Cline went down, leaving redshirt freshman Nick Thomas to fill that hole.

There were stretches where Jurkovec faced unrelenting pressure for the second week in a row. Even when he did have a clean pocket, he struggled to capitalize. In the first quarter, he airmailed a pass wide of true freshman wideout Joe Griffin. Then, in the second frame, he overshot Williams, who blew the top off Virginia Tech's defense, on a deep ball. Later that quarter, a rolling Jurkovec uncharacteristically didn't see a wide-open Zay Flowers and instead scrambled for minimal gain.

The Hokies didn't do anything special offensively. But, perhaps most importantly, they didn't shoot themselves in the foot like they did at Old Dominion, where they committed 15 penalties and five turnovers the week before.

