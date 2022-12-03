A day after BC’s greatest receiver of all time declared for the NFL Draft, fans and alumni also found out the guy who was supposed to be the next Matt Ryan is leaving too.

Phil Jurkovec - one of BC’s best passers but ultimately a guy who will just be a footnote in Eagles history - is headed to the NCAA transfer portal.

One of the best reporters in all of college football Pete Thamel, tweeted “Sources: Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate. He'll have one year remaining and expects to be healthy after missing final month of year. Jurkovec has thrown for 5,405 yards and started 24 games,” at 7:56 in the morning on Friday.

Jurkovec has since officially gone into the portal.

Jurkovec joined head coach Jeff Hafley when he took the job and has been the BC starter for the last three seasons. Unfortunately, injuries derailed those seasons and the Eagles. Jurkovec was looked at as a bit of the savior in Chestnut Hill, but the teams ultimately underperformed.

The talent was always there and no matter where he goes, Jurkovec should immediately make an impact. One would have to think Pitt would be first on the list between the hometown ties and since his old offensive coordinator at BC Frank Cignetti is there.

Jurkovec was always very good with the media. This season, he spoke less often, but overall, those that covered his entire career here never had a bad thing to say about the big QB. Jurkovec always answered questions honestly and would crack a smile with a wise remark every now and then. His new teammates will have no problem embracing him within their locker room culture.

The good news for BC is that Emmett Morehead showed he was more than capable of leading a program when he was forced to play this season, so it’s not like the cabinet is bare when it comes to the quarterback position.

Still, after all the wonderful dreams and expectations BC fans had for the Phil Jurkovec Era, it is ending in a very unceremonious way.