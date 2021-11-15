Jurkovec Collects Accolades Following Epic Performance at GT

Boston College quarterback was named the Pro Football Focus Offensive Player of the Week.

Then he was recognized as one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week.

Then he was crowned ACC Quarterback of the Week.

It’s been quite the Monday for Jurkovec, who became just the second BC signal caller to throw and run for at least two touchdowns in an ACC game. The only other was Chris Crane against North Carolina State in 2008.

Jurkovec finished with 310 yards and two touchdowns through the air and, perhaps most notably, 71 rushing yards as well as a trio of scores on the ground.