Jurkovec Collects Accolades Following Epic Performance at GT
Boston College quarterback was named the Pro Football Focus Offensive Player of the Week.
Then he was recognized as one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week.
Then he was crowned ACC Quarterback of the Week.
It’s been quite the Monday for Jurkovec, who became just the second BC signal caller to throw and run for at least two touchdowns in an ACC game. The only other was Chris Crane against North Carolina State in 2008.
Jurkovec finished with 310 yards and two touchdowns through the air and, perhaps most notably, 71 rushing yards as well as a trio of scores on the ground.
In his second game back from a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand, the 6-foot-5 gunslinger piloted BC to just its ninth 40-plus-point outing against an ACC opponent in program history.
The Eagles had averaged a mere 11.4 points per game in conference play before this past weekend. Jurkovec helped BC shatter that mark and average a season-high 8.7 yards per play.
He was 6-of-10 on passes traveling 20-plus yards downfield, per PFF. He connected with tight end Trae Barry and true freshman wide receiver Jaden Williams for 38-yard pickups, not to mention a pair of touchdown throws to star wideout Zay Flowers, the first of which went for 48 yards.
To put that in perspective, backup quarterback Dennis Grosel, who started six games in Jurkovec’s absence this season, is 4-of-25 on passes traveling 20-plus yards all year, according to PFF.
When all was said and done, Jurkovec averaged 23.9 yards per completion, the highest mark by a BC quarterback when throwing for 300 or more yards in a game since at least 1996.
The Eagles are now 10-4 in games started by Jurkovec the last two years.