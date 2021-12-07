Jurkovec Believes He Has ‘Lot of Progress’ to Still Make

Phil Jurkovec spoke with Kenny Pickett at the Manning Passing Academy last summer. The quarterbacks had squared off the previous season in a game that went to overtime and ended with a missed Pitt extra point and a 31-30 Boston College victory. “He’s a great guy,” Jurkovec said of Pickett during a Tuesday ACC Network “Packer and Durham” interview. “But he’s had a ton of success, and it’s worked out for him coming back.” That’s an understatement. Pickett went from being a potential fifth or sixth-round pick in 2021 to being the top quarterback prospect in the 2022 draft. This season’s ACC Player of the Year, Pickett led Pitt to its first-ever ACC championship while posting a 42:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio, breaking Dan Marino’s passing touchdown record and becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist. Pickett thought 2020 was going to be his final season, however, it was against Jurkovec that he suffered a Grade 3 high ankle sprain, as well as Grade 2 sprains on the inside and outside of his lower ankle. He had surgery and returned to the field in 26 days to finish out the season. As reported in a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story, though, Pickett called playing through the pain in the back half of the 2020 season “terrible.”

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett decided to come back after an injury-riddled 2020 and led the Panthers to their first-ever ACC title (Photo: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports).

He came back for a healthy 2021 so he could help Pitt contend for an ACC title and his draft stock improve. Jurkovec wants to do the same thing for BC in 2022. The former Notre Dame transfer fractured his throwing hand in Week 2 of this year at UMass. Like Pickett last year, Jurkvoec beat the expected recovery time and came back for the home stretch. And, similarly, his return was filled with highs and lows. Jurkovec’s grip strength was at 50% when he got back under center, and it didn’t help that his offensive line was underperforming. What was supposed to be his final year as an Eagle turned into a false alarm. Jurkovec instead followed in Pickett’s footsteps and announced his return for 2022 Monday morning. “I was talking with my family and the coaches,” Jurkovec said. “They all gave great advice. And it was pretty clear that I didn’t get a full year, and I have a lot of progress to make still. “I feel like I’ve progressed since I’ve been here, but a whole ’nother year would be great for my development.” Jurkovec broke out in 2020. He hadn’t started a game since his senior season at Pine-Richland. After sitting behind Ian Book for two years, Jurkovec made the move to BC and immediately found success in offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.’s pro-style system. Jurkovec threw for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns last year, putting the ACC on notice in the first year of the Jeff Hafley era.