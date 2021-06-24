Jude Bowry commits to BC
"It's a relief, just to finally get it over with."Those were the first words out of Jude Bowry's mouth when Eagle Action caught up with him to ask about his commitment to Boston College.Bowry annou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news