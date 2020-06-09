News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 21:33:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Jonas Sanker goes on the record following commitment

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Boston College added a commitment from Charlottesville (Va.) Covenant School safety Jonas Sanker on Tuesday evening. Eagle Action spoke with Sanker shortly after he made his choice."I'm definitely ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}