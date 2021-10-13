Johnson Named to ESPN Midseason All-American Team

Boston College left guard Zion Johnson was one of four ACC players named to the ESPN midseason All-American team Wednesday morning.

The other ACC players honored by ESPN Senior Writer Mark Schlabach were North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs, North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu and Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba.

Of BC players with more than two games under their belts this year, Johnson has posted the fifth-highest Pro Football Focus offensive grade (78.4) and the third-highest pass blocking grade (83.4). And he hasn’t been penalized this season, according to PFF.

Johnson has allowed one quarterback hit but zero sacks this year. At the moment, his PFF offensive grade, pass blocking grade and run blocking grade are all personal bests for his three year-career at BC.

He is viewed as the Eagles’ best player on an offensive line that is littered with experience and has allowed only six sacks while paving the way for the fifth-best rushing offense in the ACC.

Johnson is back to playing guard this season after he moved over to the blind side in 2020, following a shoulder injury to Tyler Vrabel.

Before Johnson announced his return to BC last winter, he was ranked as the seventh-best guard prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.