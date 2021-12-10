Johnson Earns First-Team Walter Camp All-American Honors

Boston College left guard Zion Johnson is ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s second-rated guard in the 2022 class. The fifth-year veteran is set to play in the Senior Bowl next month.

And, right now, he’s stacking postseason accolades.

Perhaps the sweetest honor came Thursday night when Johnson was named a first-team Walter Camp All-American. He’s the first BC offensive lineman to earn such recognition.

Johnson is also the first Eagle to snag a spot on the Walter Camp All-American first team since running back Andre Williams in 2013.

Here’s a list of BC players to be selected to Walter Camp All-American teams.

2021: OG Zion Johnson (first team)

2018: CB Hamp Cheevers (second team)

2018: KR/PR Michael Walker (second team)

2017: S Lukas Denis (second team)

2016: DE Harold Landry (second team)

2013: RB Andre Williams (first team)

2011: LB Luke Kuechly (first team)

2010: LB Luke Kuechly (first team)

2007: S Jamie Silva (first team)

2005: DE Mathias Kiwanuka (second team)

2001: RB William Green (first team)

2000: OT Paul Zukauskas (second team)

1994: TE Pete Mitchell (first team)

1985: NT Mike Ruth (first team)

1984: QB Doug Flutie (first team)

1984: DB Tony Thurman (first team)

1940: E Gene Goodreault (first team)

Johnson has now been named to five All-American teams in 2021. Additionally, the Bowie, Maryland, native received All-ACC first-team accolades for the first time in his career.

After coming back for a fifth year, the former Davidson transfer graded out as the seventh-best guard (83.4) nationally, according to Pro Football Focus. Johnson posted his highest PFF run blocking (84.4) and pass blocking (81.6) grades of his BC career.

Johnson allowed just one sack and six total pressures in 777 snaps this season, per PFF. He even spent some time at left tackle, where he started every game in 2020, because of injuries.

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay is even higher on Johnson than Kiper. McShay has Johnson as his top-rated guard and No. 32 overall prospect in the upcoming draft.