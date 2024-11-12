Jeremiah Franklin Talks QB Switch

CHESTNUT HILL - Tight end Jeremiah Franklin met with the media after practice on Tuesday.

Here's what he had to say about the QB change from the team's perspective:

"It was the first thing Coach said when we was in the team meeting room after the game. He addressed it. He said 'it's hard being a head coach, you've got to make tough decisions.' He told Tommy first and then he told us all in the team meeting. We all understand that Coach has to make a decision. It's just another game. Like, whoever is our quarterback, whether it's Tommy or Grayson, we're still gonna go in like, we've got to go in and play as hard as we can.

"I expect this transition to be seamless.

"We've still been in communication. It's not like he just ditched us and hates us. He's still our guy. We still talk to him. He's just clearing his head. We're all cool with it. It's not like we hate him. It wasn't our decision. We still like him.

"I've really noticed his leadership increase, especially the practice directly after the (Syracuse) game, I saw him with so much confidence. I already liked the guy so much, we all do. We all hang out like, after football. We'll go out and chill. We're such a tight-knit group with both QB's. That's why it was such a seamless transition.

"We like both thew guys. So, it's nice."