Jeff Smith and Ray Smith turned some heads at BC's Pro Day in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams on Wednesday afternoon. Jeff clocked a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash while the 302-pound Ray led all participants with 27 reps on the 225-pound bench press to go along with a 4.9 40-yard dash and a 35-inch vertical jump.

In total, 13 Eagles from last year's squad and three from the 2017 team took part in drills at a packed Fish Field House. Michael Walker had an impressive showing with 21 reps on the bench, a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash, and a 36.5 inch vertical jump, which tied Jeff Smith for the top mark of the afternoon.



After solidifying their draft status at the NFL Combine, Will Harris, Chris Lindstrom, and Zach Allen attended Pro Day but didn't participate in drills. Most of the Combine participants are meeting with teams this week, including Lindstrom, who sat down with Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia following the workout.

“It was really cool to finally get to meet him, the great coach he is," Lindstrom said. "It was a great day.”

Lukas Denis, who ranked in the top five among safeties at the Combine in the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill, attempted to improve upon his mediocre 40-yard dash time. He ranked outside the top-15 with a 4.64 at the Combine, but only managed a 4.68 at Pro Day. Hamp Cheevers, on the other hand, reduced his 40-yard dash time from 4.52 at the Combine to 4.49 at Pro Day.

Taj-Amir Torres put his athleticism on full display with a 4.37 40-yard dash and a 35.5 inch vertical jump. He struggled on the bench press though, recording just four reps.

Unsurprisingly, Jeff Smith led all players in the 60-yard shuttle with a time of 11.18 seconds. But Kevin Bletzer pulled off the upset in the three-cone drill, notching a 6.79 to edge out Torres and Smith.

Tommy Sweeney, another Combine invitee, posted a 32-inch vertical jump, a 7.17 in the three-cone, and a 12.31 in the 60-yard shuttle. Connor Strachan also had a notable performance, demonstrating his strength with 25 reps on the bench and his quickness with a 11.26 in the 60-yard shuttle, both of which tied for second-best on the team.

Jeff Smith also impressed scouts with a 10'7'' broad jump. The rest of the participants' broad jump numbers will be available tomorrow.