EagleAction - Jay Heath enters the portal

If Earl Grant is to orchestrate a significant turnaround for Boston College basketball next season he will apparently have to do so without Jay Heath.

The 6'3, 175-pound guard from Washington D.C. averaged 14.5 points and was BC's leading scorer during the 2020-21 basketball season.

Heath shot 35% from three-point range and 41% overall from the field for the Eagles as a sophomore.

He had five games with 20 or more points including a season-high of 28 against Florida State in a game late in the regular season.

Heath attended Woodrow Wilson in Arlington, Va., coming out of high school and was a three-star prospect ranked the No. 49 shooting guard in the nation as a member of the Class of 2019.

Georgetown, Kansas State, Maryland, Rhode Island, and VCU were among the other schools that had offered Heath when he was a high school prospect.

Jim Christian played a big role in Heath's recruitment so his departure following the Eagles' new coaching hire should perhaps not come as a shock.