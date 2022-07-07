James Promotes JM Caparro to Deputy Athletics Director

Blake James officially took over as Boston College's athletic director on July 1. He's already effecting change.

James promoted Senior Associate AD for External Affairs JM Caparro to Deputy of Athletics Wednesday. Caparro has served as BC's interim AD twice: first when Martin Jarmond was hired by UCLA in 2020 and again when Pat Kraft was hired by Penn State this year.

In his elevated role, Caparro will supervise equipment operations, event management and facilities and operations, in addition to overseeing BC Athletics communications; marketing; interactive media; ticket sales, operations and service.

Caparro will continue his duties as the sport administrator for BC men's basketball and women's lacrosse.

"JM has diligently served Boston College for the past seven years and has been a great asset to the athletics department and our athletes," James said in a BC Athletics statement. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to work closely with him and our entire athletics department as we set—and ultimately achieve—our goals to bring the Heights to greater heights."

Recently, Caparro managed BC's apparel deal with New Balance as well as a football-only agreement with Adidas. He also spearheaded negotiations for BC Athletics' multimedia rights and corporate partnership with Learfield.

"I am humbled and grateful to lead in this new role," Caparro said in the statement. "As a department, we have worked tirelessly to win championships and serve our community, all while keeping our athletes at the center of everything we do.

"I look forward to working with Blake James as we build upon those efforts. I would also like to thank Fr. Leahy for his continued guidance and support throughout my time here on the Heights."