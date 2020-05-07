News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 11:17:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Jamal Hood believes BC is bound for a big turnaround

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances cornerback Jamal Hood has never visited Boston College but that didn't stop him from verbally committing to the Eagles this week.Commitments around the country are poppi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}