Jalen McCain has major connection to new staff
Springdale (Md.) Flowers cornerback Jalen McCain committed to Boston College months ago when the previous staff was at the school.Sometimes a coaching change prompts a player to either look around,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news