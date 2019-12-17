News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 21:47:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Jah Joyner opens it back up

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Fresh off an official visit to Minnesota and with Rutgers and other coaching staffs working to get involved at the eleventh hour, Jah Joyner decommitted from Boston College on the eve of the early ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}