Jaden Williams Had to Grow up Fast as a True Freshman

Jaden Williams still thinks it was a catch. With the game tied at 13-13 in Death Valley, Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel trusted the true freshman wide receiver. Grosel fired a 3rd-and-10 pass down the right sideline into double coverage for Williams. Williams, who snatched three touchdowns in his first four games in an Eagles uniform, adjusted to the ball and outstretched his arms while creating some separation from Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones. Sure, there was a bobble. But he’s certain he secured the reception on his way down to the ground. It would have been good for a 30-some-yard gain. Instead, it was ruled incomplete. “I believe that’s a catch,” Williams confidently said after Saturday’s spring practice.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbG1vc3QgYW4gdW5iZWxpZXZhYmxlIGNhdGNoIGZyb20gdHJ1ZSBm cmVzaG1hbiBCQyBXUiBKYWRlbiBXaWxsaWFtcy4gRGVubmlzIEdyb3NlbCBn YXZlIFdpbGxpYW1zIGEgY2hhbmNlLCBhbmQgaGUgYXBwZWFyZWQgdG8gY29t ZSBkb3duIHdpdGggaXQsIGJ1dCB0aGUgYmFsbCBib2JibGVkIG9uIGhpcyB3 YXkgZG93biB0byB0aGUgZ3JvdW5kLjxicj48YnI+VGhlIHJ1bGluZyB3YXMg V2lsbGlhbXMgZGlkbiYjMzk7dCBtYWludGFpbiBwb3NzZXNzaW9uLjxicj48 YnI+QkMgd2lsbCBwdW50LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOExta2Rw MExpRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhMbWtkcDBMaUQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20vc3RhdHVzLzE0NDQ0 NzY0OTMxOTE1MTYxNjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAz LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Talk to Williams for 60 seconds, you’d already know it’s no surprise that he believes in himself. He’s had to when not many other people have. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound wideout was a two-star recruit coming out of Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, Texas. He had seven offers, and BC was the only Power Five school to give him a chance. “I got a saying I always say,” Williams said. “I say ‘I’m pissed off’ because of how my recruiting went. I have a chip on my shoulder every game, every play. I just want to beat everybody. And just let them know my name.” Fittingly, Williams—a speedster like BC star Zay Flowers—did that pretty quickly on the Heights. He generated buzz during fall camp, at one point hauling in four touchdowns in one practice the second week of August. Despite entering as the third wide receiver in his class—both Dante Reynolds and Lewis Bond were rated higher than Williams, according to the Rivals database—Williams stood out the most.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xNDo1NCBsZWZ0IGluIFEyOiBCQyAxNCwgTWlzc291cmkgMTQuPGJy Pjxicj5EZW5uaXMgR3Jvc2VsIGZha2VzIHRoZSBoYW5kb2ZmIGFuZCBoaXRz IFdSIEphZGVuIFdpbGxpYW1zIGluIHRoZSBjb3JuZXIgb2YgdGhlIGVuZCB6 b25lIGZvciBhIHRvdWNoZG93biwgdGhlIHRoaXJkIG9mIFdpbGxpYW1zJiMz OTsgdHJ1ZSBmcmVzaG1hbiBzZWFzb24uPGJyPjxicj5Hcm9zZWwgaXMgNC1v Zi00IGZvciA1MSB5YXJkcyBzaW5jZSBoaXMgaW50ZXJjZXB0aW9uLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYm9Zd2FBaUJTMyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2JvWXdhQWlCUzM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBh bmR5YmFja3N0cm9tKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Fu ZHliYWNrc3Ryb20vc3RhdHVzLzE0NDE4MDcyNDEzMzAzNjg1MTQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

So much so that he was getting 30-plus snaps a game as a true freshman. He scored touchdowns against Colgate, Temple and Missouri in the first four weeks of action, grabbing nine passes for 77 yards. Williams said he was expecting that. “I was really expecting a little more,” he admitted. As the Eagles’ offense dwindled during ACC play, so did Williams’ reception numbers. Some of it was on him, though. Like when BC hosted North Carolina State on Homecoming Weekend, and Williams posted a trio of drops, one of which led to an interception, in just 12 snaps.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CQyB0cnVlIGZyZXNobWFuIFdSIEphZGVuIFdpbGxpYW1zIGhhcyBo YWQgYSBncmVhdCBzZWFzb24sIGJ1dCBoZSYjMzk7cyBoYXZpbmcgYSBiYWQg bmlnaHQuPGJyPjxicj5UaGlzIGlzIGhpcyB0aGlyZCBkcm9wLCBhbmQgaXQm IzM5O3MgdGhlIHdvcnN0IHlldC48YnI+PGJyPkhpdHMgb2ZmIGhpcyBoYW5k cyBhbmQgbGFuZHMgaW4gdGhlIGFybXMgb2YgTi5DLiBTdGF0ZSBMQiBJc2Fp YWggTW9vcmUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zWlNpbFlWNjVzIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM1pTaWxZVjY1czwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmR5 IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0OTU1MDUwNjgy OTkwNTkyOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“When those plays happened, nobody bashed me,” Williams said. “Nobody talked bad about me. They just said, ‘Jaden, keep your head up. Jaden, you got it.’ And that's what I love about our receiving corps.” Williams bounced back, recording three receptions for 27 yards the next week at Louisville. Then, a week after Phil Jurkovec returned, he made three catches for 62 yards at Georgia Tech. And, against Florida State, he played a season-high 74 snaps—according to PFF—and brought down two passes for 31 yards.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIHRocm93LCBncmVhdCBjYXRjaC48YnI+PGJyPlBoaWwgSnVy a292ZWMgcHV0cyBhIDM4LXlhcmQgcGFzcyBvbiBhIHJvcGUgZm9yIFdSIEph ZGVuIFdpbGxpYW1zLCB3aG8gZXh0ZW5kcyBsb3cgZm9yIHRoZSBjYXRjaCBh bmQgdGhlbiBzb21lcnNhdWx0cyB0byBzZWN1cmUgaXQuPGJyPjxicj5XaWxs aWFtcyBiZWF0IFRyZSBTd2lsbGV5IHRoZXJlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vMXdETFJlNDhaTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzF3RExSZTQ4Wkw8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFja3N0cm9t KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20v c3RhdHVzLzE0NTk2NDE4OTkyNjI4MjQ0NTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==