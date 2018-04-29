Boston College cornerback Isaac Yiadom was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the No. 99 overall pick by the Denver Broncos. He joined defensive end Harold Landry among BC selections on the second day of the draft.

After spending his freshman season on special teams, Yiadom was a three-year starter for the Eagles at cornerback. As a sophomore, he had an interception against Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and five pass breakups in seven starts. In his junior season, he led the Eagles with 10 PBUs and recorded a forced fumble against Massachusetts. In 2017, his senior year, Yiadom's stock began to rise--he had 53 tackles and seven PBUs, as well as two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

He was the winner of the 2017 Jay McGillis Memorial Scholarship. He put in a very strong spring, in which he had a great NFL Combine and Senior Bowl.

Yiadom will likely compete for the third cornerback spot with the Broncos after the departure of Aqib Talib. He joins BC's Justin Simmons in the Broncos secondary; Simmons was drafted with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.