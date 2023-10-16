Boston College may be on the cusp of its biggest football game of the 2023 season.

It's easy to say that, sometimes multiple times over the course of a year. Games that have already been played factor into the calculation in making such a judgment, but a strong case can be made that BC's upcoming game against Georgia Tech is the most important of the year for the Eagles.

1. BC is riding a two-game win streak - This is the best place the team has been in all season. One would have to say that's the case, at least mentally. When the team was 1-3 they could have easily checked out given the tone and tenor around the program. But they didn't and now they're fighting for bowl eligibility. It's the perfect time for Boston College to play its best game of the season. If BC wins this game, there's no telling what kind of win streak they could put together. If you look at the schedule there would be a lot for the taking, especially talking about a team that would have three straight wins to its credit.

2. BC is coming off a bye - Georgia Tech is also coming off a bye, so that makes it fair, but you have to expect the BC coaching staff will be able to put together a good game plan with a week to prepare and also a ton of GT film at their disposal.

3. GT is only a 4-point favorite - Obviously the oddsmakers don't believe that GT's better overall season results are too big of a challenge. They're basically saying that if this game was on a neutral field it would pretty much be a push. Four-point underdogs win all the time, every week it happens at least several times, and they didn't build all those tall structures in the desert without knowing what they're doing.

4. GT has been up and down - Georgia Tech has clearly done some good things this year. They nearly beat Louisville in the season opener, and that looks like a much better performance now than it did then, as the Cardinals are ranked in the top-25 and have a win against Notre Dame. They also won handily (30-16) at Wake Forest and beat top-25 Miami, although they were very fortunate to win that one. At the same time, GT was lackluster in a 38-27 win against Bowling Green and did lose handily to Ole Miss in the end.

5. Castellanos could find running room - By this point you have to expect that opponents are going to be keying in on slowing down Thomas Castellanos on the ground. Castellanos already has 500 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground to his credit. He had 31 carries for 142 yards and four scores on the ground against Army. When Georgia Tech played Ole Miss earlier this year, Jaxson Dart found plenty of running room. Ole Miss won that game 48-23, although it was close after halftime, so we've seen the Jackets struggle against QB designed runs and a dual-threat before. Also, in focusing in on slowing Castellanos, it should open up things in the passing game.