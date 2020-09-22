EagleAction - Inside the Breakout Game of ACC WR of the Week Zay Flowers

During Saturday’s postgame press conference, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec was asked what it’s like to work with Zay Flowers.

Jurkovec shook his head while exhaling before answering confidently.

“He’s just going to be a problem for a lot of defenses,” the Notre Dame transfer said.

Flowers reeled in five passes for 162 yards and a score at Duke and, on Monday, became the first Eagle to earn ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors since Alex Amidon in 2013. Flowers’ 162 receiving yards are the seventh-most by a BC player in a single game since 1996.

What’s more, no player in Eagles history has had more receiving yards in a single game with fewer catches than Flowers had on Saturday versus the Blue Devils.

“Once he gets loose, once that ball’s in his hands, you saw how he can make guys miss,” Jurkovec said. “He’s so elusive.”

Jurkovec added: “I missed him a few times. I need to get him the ball as much as possible.”

The redshirt sophomore found the speedy receiver on the first drive of the game. It was a 3rd-and-7, and Flowers motioned across the backfield prior to the snap. As soon as Jurkovec called “hike,” Flowers shot seven yards upfield before cutting inside. Jurkovec hit him at the edge of the Duke logo, and the sophomore wideout went to work.

Flowers immediately broke a leg tackle, then pumped the brakes before juking out Blue Devils safety Michael Carter II and cutting back inside. Just when it looked like Flowers was gunning for the middle of the field, he stopped on a dime, turning around a lost Carter, and then pivoted in the other direction. Marquis Waters joined in on the chase, as did Duke cornerback Mark Gilbert, but neither could bring Flowers down. In fact, Flowers simply ran around a Gilbert arm tackle, even going backwards a few yards, like a kid playing football at recess.

The video game run ended with one last juke at the Blue Devils’ 15-yard line. All in all, it was a 40-yard pass-and-catch, but Flowers probably covered 50 yards of ground on the play.

After that, the Duke secondary started to key in on the shifty 5-foot-11 playmaker. He added one more reception before intermission, yet it wasn’t until the second half that he blew the top off the Blue Devils’ defense.

“Zay is just a guy that is good at the line, he can accelerate, he’s got good shoulder movement, and then he can run away from people,” said Hafley, who was impressed with the way his staff came up with ways to put Flowers in 1-on-1 situations in the second half.

Following a missed Duke field goal, Frank Cignetti Jr.’s offense changed the game. The momentum-shifting, four-play touchdown drive began with a 27-yard Flowers hookup. Once again, though, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native did a lot of the work himself.

Pre-snap, Flowers motioned left before faking the jet sweep and veering toward the sideline. Jurkovec rolled right, while the entire O-Line moved left, setting up shop to block for Flowers as if he was returning a punt. Jurkovec planted his feet, fired a pass across the field to Flowers, and the sophomore flew up field like a pinball in a pinball machine.

Two plays later, Flowers hauled in a pass just beyond the sticks on an out route. After regaining his balance, the show stopping wide receiver sidestepped Duke cornerback Leonard Johnson. He then sprinted forward to cap another gain of 27 yards.