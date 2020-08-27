EagleAction - In Wake of Jacob Blake Shooting, BC Football Cancels Practice

Boston College canceled practice on Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. Instead, the team met to discuss racial inequality in America. The program released a statement following its decision: “Boston College Football decided as a program not to practice today in response to the continuing racial injustices in our country. Instead of practicing, the team met together as student-athletes and coaches spoke about educating one another, maintaining dialogue to help bring our community together, and invoking change in our society.”

First-year head coach Jeff Hafley spoke to the media on Thursday morning to talk about the decision and his team’s subsequent conversations “With the recent events that happened, we felt it was best as a staff, as a team, not to practice,” he said, per BC Athletics. “And I felt very strongly about that.” Blake, a 29-year-old Black father was shot in the back by Rusten Sheskey, a white Kenosha Police Department officer, on Sunday, as reported by The New York Times. Responding to a domestic complaint, Sheskey and two other officers tried to arrest Blake. After they unsuccessfully Tased him, Sheskey fired off seven bullets into Blake’s back while Blake’s three sons were in the back seat of his car, leaving Blake partially paralyzed, according to the Times. The Times reports that Sheskey and the other two officers are now on administrative leave, and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case. Hafley told reporters that one of the coaches on BC’s staff sent him the video of the Blake shooting on Wednesday night. He understood just how upset his staff member was, so he talked it out with him. Hafley said that he knew players were hurting as well. He called the team’s Leadership Council together, at which point he suggested canceling practice in favor of a team-wide discussion about police brutality, racial inequality, and social activism. The team met this morning, and Hafley opened up the floor for members of the program to speak: players, coaches, anyone who wanted to share their feelings. He said that it was an emotional scene. It preceded small group discussions, in which players and coaches continued their conversations in an even more tight-knit setting. All in all, Thursday’s meeting spanned longer than a normal practice, Hafley said.

“We have an exceptional team,” he said. “We have a great group of people. We have a group of people who are hurting. We have coaches who are hurting. We have another group of people who are trying to understand it and become educated. We have a group of people who might have stood up today and said, ‘I’m sorry I haven’t said anything. I don’t know what to say. And I do have empathy, and I do care, and I want to help.’ “I do believe we had some really great conversations today,” Hafley continued. “Things do need to change. There’s too much hate, and there needs to be more love. It’s sad. I’m very, very proud of our football team and our coaching staff today.” Players took to social media on Thursday to voice their appreciation of the program and its dialogue, in addition to emphasizing the importance of standing in solidarity.

Incredibly proud to be apart of this family. Show empathy, listen, learn and stand in solidarity until truly...#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/l9aCsEFo6l — Ryan Betro (@rbetro75) August 27, 2020

Understand that this is a PROTEST not a boycott. There are things within this country that need to change. Ya heard us when we said #WEWANTTOPLAY hear us when we yell #BLACKLIVESMATTER — Elijah Jones (@ejonesd1) August 27, 2020

While I personally am not able to understand what it feels like to be profiled because of my race, I stand with my brothers and support them in the fight to equality. It is our duty to help create an equal place for every individual to live and feel safe. https://t.co/mJ0zXGZ6od — Mike Palmer (@Mike_Palmer18) August 27, 2020

I love this team and family. I am grateful to be surrounded by players and staff who are actively seeking to promote racial equality. #BlackLivesMatter #EverToExcel https://t.co/VL0x2sc3lV — AIDAN LIVINGSTON (@LivingstonAidan) August 27, 2020