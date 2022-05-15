In Newton, BC Feels at 'Home' for NCAA Tournament Debut

Newton Campus is where Boston College lacrosse became a national powerhouse. Before the Eagles started consistently playing games in Alumni Stadium. Before Fish Field House offered an indoor playing field for cold-ridden February matchups.

Although the Newton Lacrosse and Soccer Stadium is tucked away on the freshmen-only campus, which is located about a 10-minute drive away from BC's main campus, it packs a punch of nostalgia for ninth-year Eagles head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein.

"Honestly, it feels like home," she said Wednesday. "It reminds me of so many good memories of the teams and the players that built the program and paved the way and didn't ever get any of the luxury that the team has now.

"So I actually really, really love bringing this team back to our Newton stadium."

BC, the No. 3 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, can't host games at Alumni Stadium—where the Eagles drew three 3,000-plus-fan crowds this season—for its pod because of university commencement setup taking place.

Instead, a strong contingent of neon-green-shirt-wearing BC lacrosse SuperFans will pile into Newton Sunday afternoon for BC's second-round game against Denver.

BC was the final seed to earn a first-round bye. It's one of three advantages the Eagles have, Walker-Weinstein said. The others are that the Eagles are playing at home and that they have already played Denver before.

BC beat the Pioneers, 9-5, in a cold-shortened game on March 9. Neither team scored in the third quarter before the game was stopped because of the conditions.

"But the way we approach it is," she said, "we don't really approach it as if we have all these things going for us, going in our direction. We kind of twist the narrative a little bit and say that they'll be in a groove."

She continued: "I think the bigger thing is they're feeling like they're the underdogs compared to us. And we know full well how dangerous that mentality can be."

BC, of course, came into last year's NCAA Tournament with that mentality. The Eagles were the No. 4 seed and didn't even reach the ACC Championship but made it to the Final Four and then spoiled North Carolina's perfect season, setting up their first-ever National Championship victory against Syracuse.

Walker-Weinstein framed the first part of the 2022 campaign about finally winning an ACC Tournament title—something a BC women's sport has never done before. For the third time in the last five years, the Eagles knocked on the door of that accomplishment yet came up short to UNC. A week after mowing past Virginia Tech and Virginia in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, the Eagles fell apart in the second half of the ACC Championship in Chapel Hill.