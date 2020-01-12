IMPACT ANALYSIS: What does QB Phil Jurkovec bring to BC?
Boston College got some fantastic news this weekend when former Notre Dame quarterback and one-time Rivals100 recruit Phil Jurkovec made the decision to transfer to the Heights.Here's a closer look...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news