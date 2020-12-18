Impact Analysis: Isaiah Graham-Mobley
Boston College picked up another player for the 2021 college football season on Friday when Temple linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley announced he is bound for the Heights from his Twitter account.So ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news