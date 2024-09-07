CHESTNUT HILL - Got a buddy home from Minnesota and have a ton of beers to catch up on, so let's get right to it...



TC's phenomenal day



That's what I (we all) wanted to see out of him as a passer. Absolute dime on the TD to Bond. Patience and a willingness to stand in and take the hit on the Ward TD pass. Efficient (9-10, 234) with the 4 TD's. Take care of business and get the hell out of dodge in the second half. Perfect day for him. Need to carry it on the road to Mizzou now and continue not making mistakes.



Defense impressive again



Look, I know it's an FCS team, but this was the Dukes' drive sequences in the first half: punt, punt, punt, INT, punt, punt. They also held them to just 57 yards of offense in the first 30 minutes. Hard not to like what we're seeing from Lewis' unit right now.



Important for Bradley and Harris to get involved



Nothing crazy of course, but I think getting them some big plays early in this one was huge, Not only builds confidence, but allows them to feel good heading into the next 2 massive games. The bomb to Harris was under thrown too, he should've waltzed in instead of having to turn on the jets.



Morales TD was nice to see too



As I've been saying, he provides a red zone target the team hasn't had since Long and he was rewarded today.



Still ran the ball effectively



It obviously wasn't the show they put on against FSU, but Robichaux and Ward continue to be an excellent 1-2 punch. Not only that, but you had former CM star Datrell Jones breaking off his long TD run and Turbo leading the team in rushing. Such a deep room, important to keep everyone involved.



Lombardo's still money



Perfect on the first half PAT's again and it was even nice to see Liam getting in on the action in the second half. I was worried about the kicking game early this season, but so far so good.



Hell of a job by the student section



Sea of yellow and they were filing in about an hour before game time. Loud and (as I said in the halftime observations) I walked through the Mods pregame and holy S...what I would have given to be 21 tailgating again in that moment. Kids were getting after it and I hope it's an absolute clown show for the night of Michigan State.



Impressive given the short week



Overall, this was an NFL-like response for a team that's now basically ran like the Patriots 2.0. Hafley's teams would have no showed this game or struggled to get out with a win. Not only did BC show up, but they showed up so much you get valuable reps for young guys for an entire half.



Perfect day in Chestnut Hill. Now, we wait and see if the AP is taking this team seriously yet or if they have to go beat Mizzou first to finally get the recognition.