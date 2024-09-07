PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdNQjJEUlNIR1AnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Immediate Thoughts/Observations From Duquesne Beatdown

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

CHESTNUT HILL - Got a buddy home from Minnesota and have a ton of beers to catch up on, so let's get right to it...

TC's phenomenal day

That's what I (we all) wanted to see out of him as a passer. Absolute dime on the TD to Bond. Patience and a willingness to stand in and take the hit on the Ward TD pass. Efficient (9-10, 234) with the 4 TD's. Take care of business and get the hell out of dodge in the second half. Perfect day for him. Need to carry it on the road to Mizzou now and continue not making mistakes.

Defense impressive again

Look, I know it's an FCS team, but this was the Dukes' drive sequences in the first half: punt, punt, punt, INT, punt, punt. They also held them to just 57 yards of offense in the first 30 minutes. Hard not to like what we're seeing from Lewis' unit right now.

Important for Bradley and Harris to get involved

Nothing crazy of course, but I think getting them some big plays early in this one was huge, Not only builds confidence, but allows them to feel good heading into the next 2 massive games. The bomb to Harris was under thrown too, he should've waltzed in instead of having to turn on the jets.

Morales TD was nice to see too

As I've been saying, he provides a red zone target the team hasn't had since Long and he was rewarded today.

Still ran the ball effectively

It obviously wasn't the show they put on against FSU, but Robichaux and Ward continue to be an excellent 1-2 punch. Not only that, but you had former CM star Datrell Jones breaking off his long TD run and Turbo leading the team in rushing. Such a deep room, important to keep everyone involved.

Lombardo's still money

Perfect on the first half PAT's again and it was even nice to see Liam getting in on the action in the second half. I was worried about the kicking game early this season, but so far so good.

Hell of a job by the student section

Sea of yellow and they were filing in about an hour before game time. Loud and (as I said in the halftime observations) I walked through the Mods pregame and holy S...what I would have given to be 21 tailgating again in that moment. Kids were getting after it and I hope it's an absolute clown show for the night of Michigan State.

Impressive given the short week

Overall, this was an NFL-like response for a team that's now basically ran like the Patriots 2.0. Hafley's teams would have no showed this game or struggled to get out with a win. Not only did BC show up, but they showed up so much you get valuable reps for young guys for an entire half.

Perfect day in Chestnut Hill. Now, we wait and see if the AP is taking this team seriously yet or if they have to go beat Mizzou first to finally get the recognition.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jvc3RvbmNvbGxlZ2Uucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2ltbWVkaWF0ZS10aG91Z2h0cy1vYnNlcnZhdGlvbnMt ZnJvbS1kdXF1ZXNuZS1iZWF0ZG93biIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYm9zdG9uY29sbGVnZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmltbWVkaWF0ZS10aG91Z2h0cy1vYnNlcnZhdGlv bnMtZnJvbS1kdXF1ZXNuZS1iZWF0ZG93biZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDc4JmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==