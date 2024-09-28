CHESTNUT HILL - This is fun.



Let's get the James stuff out of the way early. He didn't make me look great today, but you've all got to admit the throw to Harris that SHOULD have been the game winner and then the eventual game winner to Bradley were pretty damn good throws. Ultimately, he finished 19-32 for 168 yards and the pick. All things considered - especially late - he was fine. I would have preferred 300 yards and 3 TD's to make me look good, but the arm talent is there, just needs to be more decisive moving forward if he has to play.



Donovan Ezeiruaku is the story of the game though. 14 tackles, three sacks including the game-changing strip sack, four of those tackles were for a loss. When camp started, I repeatedly said that he and Okpala need to be legitimate game changers if this defense was going to be as advertised. He was the definition of a game changer today.



In the first half, the running game was non-existent against a team that usually couldn't defend it, but it picked up in the second half. Kye ended up finishing with 81 yards on 18 carries and as a team they still ran for 125 yards. Good, but not great. O-line got bullied a bit in the first half, but as O'Brien pointed out in his presser (which by the way, a lot of us were late for. How is there only 1 elevator here?), it's going to need to be more consistent in that department moving forward. That's still their bread and butter no matter who's in at QB. Ward also only had six carries too, which is odd. It's almost as if they just weren't sure what to do offensively game plan wise.



I talked about third down in the 'keys' piece and honestly, it felt much worse than it was. Defensively, they only allowed a 5-16 clip. Offensively it was much better, but still didn't feel great either (7-13). Fourth down was a big problem on D (4-6) until it mattered most and they got off the field. The linebackers worry me now though. The lack of depth is being exposed and it feels like they just can't cover. Part of that is playing a ton of zone (feels like they should've played a lot more man in this one), but getting Jaylen Blackwell back soon would be a huge boost, he's probably the most athletic guy besides Arnold.



Give credit to Liam Connor. Nailed the PAT's. It's his job and that shouldn't be a big deal, but in a tight game like that everything is magnified and he was good today.



At the end of the day, BC got out-gained 335-279, but won the game, which is all that matters. The slow start was inevitable, particularly on Family Weekend. Having talked to people close to James, I know he was nervous as hell too, which is more than understandable. First start for his new team replacing the talk of the town. Not only that, but it was DEAD at kickoff inside the stadium. Filled out well and the announced attendance was 41, 403, but the emotion really didn't take over until that 4th quarter.



BC is now 4-1 and won't be back at Alumni until the showdown with Louisville Friday night 10/25. Two straight road games against Virginia and V-Tech with a bye in there as well. I'm still not exactly sure what this team is, but I know that's a game they probably don't win the last handful of years. Ezeiruaku said there was no panic on the sidelines at halftime or in the fourth quarter and that's a credit to the staff instilling confidence in all of them.



As we head to October and games get bigger, this is going to be a hell of a ride.