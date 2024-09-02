So, it's only one game, but this may turn into me taking a bit of a victory lap.



Just kidding (kind of). Everything that we've all discussed here for a while now came to fruition on Monday night. The discipline (one penalty), no turnovers, the defensive line, the running game, TC not forcing anything.



All of it. This is the team I watched the last month in camp. But, until we all saw it for ourselves in game action and in a hostile environment, even the most positive, non-tortured BC fan had to have some skepticism.



Ok, here's what stood out most...



O-Line



So, Bowry playing was a bit of a surprise, although as I said in the halftime observations, he was out for two days that we got to see. The team had five days behind closed doors and were probably just very cautious with him while we were there. Now, dominating the way they did to the tune of 270 rushing yards (not including the kneel downs) was something I didn't see coming. I thought they'd have success running and had it as a key to the game since GT laid the blueprint out, but that was an absolute ass kicking. Props to Matt Applebaum (O'Brien credited him postgame too).



RB's



As I've said since April, this is a deep room and you saw that with Turbo getting some important carries at one point. I think one of the biggest developments was Ward's massive drop, then his ability to come back and mentally stay locked in for the 44 yarder (although that was a heart attack bobble) and the TD. Huge sign of mental toughness from him. Kye ran his ass off too.



D-line



THIS is one I will absolutely take a victory lap on. They came as advertised tonight. Ezeiruaku was a menance. Okpala was a force. Rooks had the big tackle late with FSU in its own end. And, most impressively, depth guys like Stoudmire and Kolenge played early and often. With the heat, you needed multiple bodies and this team has it.



Castellanos



I thought this was one of his best games. Showed great patience, didn't force anything and used his legs sparringly - but extremely effectively - when he did take off. Over 100 yards passing and if he Reed Harris doesn't slow down and then speed up to late on the deep post, those numbers are probably higher and he's got another TD most likely too. Awesome night for him.



Didn't even need the receivers



We all sort of thought running the ball a ton would happen, but the fact that Bradley, Skeete, Bond and McGowan were all pretty much held silent and the Eagles still won by 15 speaks volumes about the depth this offense has now. I wouldn't be surprised if we now see an air show at home on Saturday.



Excellent game for Lawing and Lewis



Play calling on both sides aside from a hiccup here or there was outstanding. The creativity and trust in their players on each side shined through.



Lombardo was fine



Made his PAT's and we don't have to talk about him for the week. In the kicking world, that's gold.



The drive after FSU made it 21-13 was incredible



The response drive of all response drives. Guys cramping on D, they needed a break badly. Offense comes out and shoves it downs FSU's throat to go up 28-13. Biggest sign of the changing times for this program was right there in my opinion.



Already turning the page



During postgame, O'Brien was REALLY stressing the fact that while it's a monumental win for the program, it's only one. Said he was really going to stress to the team on the way home that it's about the day-to-day more than anything now. Wants guys to rest up, make sure they're getting to classes and taking care of everything outside of football too.



Too early to start talking The Path again?



Look, as a media member I'm not supposed to 'root' for the teams we cover, but as I've said, it's hard not to when you're around it daily or almost daily. If you look at the schedule and after that performance on Monday night, Missouri is the hardest game left. If this team can do this consistently, we could be talking about one or two losses in November.



See you all Saturday, it should be a hell of a lot of fun and probably a really bad day to be playing for Duquesne.