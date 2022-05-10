Illinois OT Chris Terek in DeGuglielmo's Sights
Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West offensive tackle Chris Terek is one of the rising senior football prospects who recently made a jump up the Boston College recruiting board. The 6'6, 295-pound offen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news