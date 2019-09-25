News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 12:31:33 -0500') }} football Edit

How Wake Forest's starters ranked as high school recruits

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Eagle Action will be previewing BC's football game against Wake Forest, coming up this weekend, from a variety angles.One familiar perspective is listed below: We'll pull up the Rivals.com prospect...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}