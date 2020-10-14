How VT starters ranked as recruits
Take a look at Justin Fuente's projected Virginia Tech starters through the perspective of how they ranked as high school or JUCO recruits.These are the players BC will be competing against most on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news