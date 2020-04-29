How solid is Kani Walker?
Kani Walker made his verbal commitment to Boston College earlier this month, and as expected, other programs have continued pursuing him.The 6-foot-1, 186-pounder has picked up ACC and SEC tenders ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news