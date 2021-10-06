How Does BC Rank Statistically Through Five Games?
Boston College coasted to a 3-0 start, outscoring its opponents, 124-31, but has played back-to-back Power Five teams, and those games have given us a better sense of where the Eagles are in the second year of the Jeff Hafley era.
BC’s defense looks much improved from 2020, however, the offense has had to adapt without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec.
Where do the Eagles stack up compared to the rest of the ACC and the FBS on paper?
SCORING OFFENSE
35.6 points per game (T-28th nationally, 4th ACC)
TOTAL OFFENSE
408.2 yards per game (63rd nationally, 9th ACC)
RUSHING OFFENSE
185.6 yards per game (41st nationally, 6th ACC)
PASSING OFFENSE
222.6 yards per game (76th nationally, 10th ACC)
SCORING DEFENSE
16.8 points per game allowed (T-19th nationally, 4th ACC)
TOTAL DEFENSE
318.4 yards per game allowed (T-36th nationally, 4th ACC)
RUSHING DEFENSE
124.6 yards per game allowed (47th nationally, 5th ACC)
PASSING DEFENSE
193.8 yards per game allowed (41st nationally, 3rd ACC)
PENALTIES
6.0 penalties per game (T-52nd nationally, 6th ACC)
TURNOVER MARGIN
0.00 (T-61st nationally, T-7th ACC)
TIME OF POSSESSION
29:45.60 (69th nationally, 6th ACC)
SACKS
1.4 sacks per game (T-107th nationally, T-13th ACC)
THIRD DOWN CONVERSION RATE
51.6% (T-9th nationally, 1st ACC)
OPPONENT THIRD DOWN CONVERSION RATE
27.6% (T-7th nationally, 3rd ACC)
RED ZONE TOUCHDOWN PERCENTAGE
72.7% (T-22nd nationally, 3rd ACC)
OPPONENT RED ZONE TOUCHDOWN PERCENTAGE
50.0% (T-36th nationally, T-3rd ACC)
LONG SCRIMMAGE PLAYS (20-PLUS YARDS)
25 (T-41st nationally, T-7th ACC)
PUNT AVERAGE
47.5 yards per punt (15th nationally, 1st ACC)
PFF OVERALL GRADE
94.0 (6th nationally, 1st ACC)
PFF OFFENSE GRADE
86.4 (7th nationally, 2nd ACC)
PFF PASS GRADE
73.6 (47th nationally, 8th ACC)
PFF RUN GRADE
79.8 (50th nationally, 8th ACC)
PFF DEFENSE GRADE
87.2 (T-16th nationally, T-2nd ACC)
PFF COVERAGE GRADE
89.9 (9th nationally, 1st ACC)
PFF PASS RUSHING GRADE
67.2 (T-102nd nationally, 12th ACC)
PFF RUN DEFENSE GRADE
87.2 (T-11th nationally, 2nd ACC)