How Does BC Rank Statistically Through Five Games?

Boston College coasted to a 3-0 start, outscoring its opponents, 124-31, but has played back-to-back Power Five teams, and those games have given us a better sense of where the Eagles are in the second year of the Jeff Hafley era.

BC’s defense looks much improved from 2020, however, the offense has had to adapt without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Where do the Eagles stack up compared to the rest of the ACC and the FBS on paper?

SCORING OFFENSE

35.6 points per game (T-28th nationally, 4th ACC)

TOTAL OFFENSE

408.2 yards per game (63rd nationally, 9th ACC)

RUSHING OFFENSE

185.6 yards per game (41st nationally, 6th ACC)

PASSING OFFENSE

222.6 yards per game (76th nationally, 10th ACC)

SCORING DEFENSE

16.8 points per game allowed (T-19th nationally, 4th ACC)

TOTAL DEFENSE

318.4 yards per game allowed (T-36th nationally, 4th ACC)

RUSHING DEFENSE

124.6 yards per game allowed (47th nationally, 5th ACC)

PASSING DEFENSE

193.8 yards per game allowed (41st nationally, 3rd ACC)

PENALTIES

6.0 penalties per game (T-52nd nationally, 6th ACC)

TURNOVER MARGIN

0.00 (T-61st nationally, T-7th ACC)

TIME OF POSSESSION

29:45.60 (69th nationally, 6th ACC)

SACKS

1.4 sacks per game (T-107th nationally, T-13th ACC)

THIRD DOWN CONVERSION RATE

51.6% (T-9th nationally, 1st ACC)

OPPONENT THIRD DOWN CONVERSION RATE

27.6% (T-7th nationally, 3rd ACC)

RED ZONE TOUCHDOWN PERCENTAGE

72.7% (T-22nd nationally, 3rd ACC)

OPPONENT RED ZONE TOUCHDOWN PERCENTAGE

50.0% (T-36th nationally, T-3rd ACC)

LONG SCRIMMAGE PLAYS (20-PLUS YARDS)

25 (T-41st nationally, T-7th ACC)

PUNT AVERAGE

47.5 yards per punt (15th nationally, 1st ACC)

PFF OVERALL GRADE

94.0 (6th nationally, 1st ACC)

PFF OFFENSE GRADE

86.4 (7th nationally, 2nd ACC)

PFF PASS GRADE

73.6 (47th nationally, 8th ACC)

PFF RUN GRADE

79.8 (50th nationally, 8th ACC)

PFF DEFENSE GRADE

87.2 (T-16th nationally, T-2nd ACC)

PFF COVERAGE GRADE

89.9 (9th nationally, 1st ACC)

PFF PASS RUSHING GRADE

67.2 (T-102nd nationally, 12th ACC)

PFF RUN DEFENSE GRADE

87.2 (T-11th nationally, 2nd ACC)