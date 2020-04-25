How does A.J. Dillon fit in with the Green Bay Packers?
BC running back and program all-timer AJ Dillon was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft on Friday evening.He was taken with the No. 62 pick overall.Clyde Edwards-Hel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news