Zach Allen, Chris Lindstrom, Will Harris, and Tommy Sweeney began practice Tuesday in preparation for Saturday's Senior Bowl, the top collegiate postseason all-star game held annually in Mobile, Ala.

It's a high-stakes week for the NFL hopefuls, who participate in interviews as well as on-field evaluations by team scouts and executives. This year, BC sent four representatives, tying a school record, and the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive so far. We'll start with Allen, the defensive end who is projected to be the Eagles' top pick unless Lindstrom continues his late surge up the charts.