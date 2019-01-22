How did Eagles fare on Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice?
Zach Allen, Chris Lindstrom, Will Harris, and Tommy Sweeney began practice Tuesday in preparation for Saturday's Senior Bowl, the top collegiate postseason all-star game held annually in Mobile, Ala.
It's a high-stakes week for the NFL hopefuls, who participate in interviews as well as on-field evaluations by team scouts and executives. This year, BC sent four representatives, tying a school record, and the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive so far. We'll start with Allen, the defensive end who is projected to be the Eagles' top pick unless Lindstrom continues his late surge up the charts.
#BostonCollege DL Zach Allen— The Draft Network (@DraftNetworkLLC) January 22, 2019
HT: 6-4
WT: 280
Arms: 34 1/2”
Hands: 10 1/4”#SeniorBowl
BC’s Zach Allen with a little stutter + push-pull action pic.twitter.com/n325kkVIHC— Ty Wurth (@WurthDraft) January 22, 2019
This Hart kid from Georgia State. Zach Allen looked terrible. Daniel Jones was okay. Drew Lock was good.— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 22, 2019
Zach Allen was probably 50/50 today in the reps I saw. To call his day terrible is completely false.— Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) January 22, 2019
Zach Allen seems to lack any go-to pass rush moves. Hes more of a set the edge defender than a pass rusher #SeniorBowl— Austin P. Baumer (@ScoutBaumer) January 22, 2019
After the first day of Senior Bowl practice, North HC Jon Gruden:— Andy Backstrom (@AndyHeights) January 23, 2019
“We’ve got a kid out of Boston College, Zach Allen I believe, that I like a lot. He wears number two, he’s easy to find on the Boston College film."
*OAK is picking at No. 4, 24, 27 w/ Mike Mayock (BC alum) as GM
Zach Allen could be Carolina Panthers pass rusher (via @DJaillet95) https://t.co/WCOrTXULmr— CatCrave (@CatCraveBlog) January 22, 2019
Asked Boston College DE Zach Allen for a scouting report on #Titans new strength coach Frank Piraino, whom Mike Vrabel pried from BC.— Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) January 22, 2019
“He’s huge on making us better football players, not just better lifters.” pic.twitter.com/NwCrUDGTa8
#Vikings scouts talking to #Texas DL Charles Omenihu, #BC Zach Allen and #TCU DL LJ Collier after practice— riley auman (@AumanacDraft) January 22, 2019
#Washington OL Kaleb McGary buries #BC DL Zach Allen pic.twitter.com/NuIIFyZXad— riley auman (@AumanacDraft) January 22, 2019
Dalton Risner with an impressive rep against Zach Allen pic.twitter.com/IibDcXZzLj— Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) January 22, 2019
Former #Bucs D-line coach @faithbeforefame Brentson Buckner (now Raiders DL coach) coaching up Boston College DE Zach Allen. pic.twitter.com/Lub2qo99Kr— PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 22, 2019
Versatile Boston College DE Zach Allen already met with several #Jets scouts. Tonight he has a meeting with ... Mike Maccagnan.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 22, 2019
Allen feels comfortable playing anywhere on defensive line, including DT in rush situations.
Chris Lindstrom - Offensive Lineman
#BostonCollege OL Chris Lindstrom— The Draft Network (@DraftNetworkLLC) January 22, 2019
HT: 6-3
WT: 303
Arms: 34 1/8”
Hands: 9 1/4”#SeniorBowl
@BCFootball stay producing bodyguards! @Big_Fish75 #WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/GuJnBK7QUT— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) January 22, 2019
Boston college OG Chris Lindstrom is out here ‘caking dudes— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 22, 2019
Chris Lindstrom is destroying dudes.— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) January 22, 2019
Chris Lindstrom of #BC has another good rep pic.twitter.com/LUTxCUdnH5— PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 23, 2019
Offensive line for the North team. Dalton Risner and Chris Lindstrom up first on the bags. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/uzQGnbXxwi— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 22, 2019
Good job standing his ground here by #BC OG Chris Lindstrom pic.twitter.com/es8aQInccV— PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 23, 2019
#Washington DT Greg Gaines gets the best of #BC OG Chris Lindstrom here pic.twitter.com/PmFrGpSvld— riley auman (@AumanacDraft) January 22, 2019
Spoke with Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom. Says he has a relationship w/ #Jaguars scout/coaching assistant Chris Snee, a former B.C. standout. Important relationship to remember considering team need at RG.— Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) January 22, 2019
Probably more that we didn’t uncover, but per @mistochristopho and myself, the #Jaguars have/will interview:— Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) January 22, 2019
-OL Chris Lindstrom, BC
-OL Dalton Risner, KSU
-OL Beau Benzschawel, WIS
-WR Terry McLaurin, OSU
-TE Foster Moreau, LSU
Lot of OL work here at the #SeniorBowl.
North Practice completed.— Carter Donnick (@CDonScouting) January 22, 2019
Some quick “winners” include:
Terry McLaurin WR OSU
Dexter Williams RB Notre Dame
Chris Lindstrom OG Boston College
Donald Parham TE Stetson
Darnell Savage DB Maryland
Andy Isabella UMass
Full Day 1 report should come tonight or tmrw morning.
Greg Gaines just beat Chris Lindstrom initially off the snap, then Lindstrom redirected him out of the play. 2 really good players going at it.— Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) January 22, 2019
Will Harris - Defensive Back
#BostonCollege DB Will Harris— The Draft Network (@DraftNetworkLLC) January 22, 2019
HT: 6-1
WT: 207
Arms: 31 7/8”
Hands: 8 3/4”#SeniorBowl
Boston College’s Will Harris is looking FLUID. Exactly what I wanted to see out of him.— Carter Donnick (@CDonScouting) January 22, 2019
Day 1 North winners:— Jake Schyvinck (@JakeNFLDraft) January 22, 2019
DL Khalen Saunders
DL Renell Wren
WR Terry McLaurin
TE Tommy Sweeney
DL Charles Omenihu
DB Will Harris
OL Chris Lindstrom
OT Chuma Edoga#SeniorBowl
Of the 10 or so prospects I was able to interview today, I really enjoyed my conversations with Will Harris from Boston College and @Tyre_Brady from Marshall. Bright future for these guys. I’m a big fan of them— Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) January 23, 2019
Will Harris from Boston College also told me today that he will be attending the Combine in Indy. Excited to see him run there— Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) January 23, 2019
Boston College safety Will Harris on whether they’ve would’ve won the First Responders Bowl if it hadn’t been cancelled:— Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) January 22, 2019
“Absolutely.”
Tommy Sweeney - Tight End
#BostonCollege TE Tommy Sweeney— The Draft Network (@DraftNetworkLLC) January 22, 2019
HT: 6-4
WT: 253
Arms: 33 1/8”
Hands: 9 3/4”#SeniorBowl
Top performers I saw at Tuesday's North practice at the #SeniorBowl— Rob Rang (@RobRang) January 23, 2019
Duke QB Daniel Jones
Missouri QB Drew Lock
Washington OT Kaleb McGary
Northern Illinois OT Max Scharping
Texas DL Charles Omenihu
Delaware DB Nasir Adderley
Iowa DL Anthony Nelson
Boston College TE Tommy Sweeney
Day 1 North winners:— Jake Schyvinck (@JakeNFLDraft) January 22, 2019
DL Khalen Saunders
DL Renell Wren
WR Terry McLaurin
TE Tommy Sweeney
DL Charles Omenihu
DB Will Harris
OL Chris Lindstrom
OT Chuma Edoga#SeniorBowl
Toe Drag Swag by Tommy Sweeney pic.twitter.com/8QpWsiWPXY— Nick Faber (@NickFaberNFL) January 22, 2019
Check out Tommy Sweeney and some of the other top TE prospects https://t.co/VNtBB5ntrm— ACC Football (@FA_ACC) January 20, 2019