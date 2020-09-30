How BC and UNC starters ranked as recruits
Recruiting rankings don't matter when a player gets to college but they do say something about the amount of talent a team has brought to campus.Here's a look back at the recruiting rankings for BC...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news