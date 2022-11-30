Last week there was a report about BC's interest in 2024 basketball prospect Rashawn Tibby from @recruitzone on Twitter.

That's why it's newsworthy when things get serious with a hoops recruit.

College basketball coaches evaluate more players than you'd think based on the number of offers that go out, but there's still a relatively small pool of targets for each program compared to what you see in football recruiting.

There's not a lot of information available on Tibby online, but we know he's a 6'8 wing from Windsor, Connecticut and a Class of 2024 prospect.

Rhode Island and UMass have offered Tibby in the last two months, dating back to the start of October, while Fairfield was the first program to offer him.

Tibby advertises himself as 6'9 though he is listed at 6'8 elsewhere (that could be dated) and he's a bouncy, above the rim player who can thrive on lobs and put backs while running the baseline. He runs the court well and could thrive in that open court play.

In the halfcourt Tibby is a developmental player who is developing and filling out before he fully realizes his potential in that part of the game. He will take three-point shots and has some potential there but it's a slower release and probably wouldn't have a green light early unless it's an open look.

Tibby can put the ball on the floor though he doesn't have the quickest first step. What makes him difficult to defend is his length and high release point. He frequently drives right and finishes with his right hand on dunks but will need to expand that to make it harder to defend him.