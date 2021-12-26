Hoops Target Spotlight: Joseph Estrella
Several days ago Earl Grant's BC basketball staff extended an offer to JP Estrella, a 6'10 forward from South Portland High School in Maine and a Class of 2023 prospect.Not many basketball offers g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news