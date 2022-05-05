Home-and-Home Series Between BC and Ohio State Rescheduled for 2035, 2036

So, more than 23 years after Boston College and Ohio State first agreed to play again, the teams will finally face off in a home-and-home series.

At least, that's what the latest schedule reads.

The programs announced Thursday afternoon that their long-awaited home-and-home series has been rescheduled for 2035 and 2036. BC will travel to Columbus on Sept. 15, 2035, and the Buckeyes are slated to come to Chestnut Hill on Sept. 13, 2036.

Ohio State leads the all-time series, 3-0, except the programs haven't played each other since 1995—that year, they kicked off the season with a neutral site game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Buckeyes won, 38-6.

The home-and-home series between the Power Five schools has now been pushed off three times.

Back in 2012, they agreed to play in 2020-21. But, in 2014, the Big Ten announced that it was pivoting to a nine-game league schedule. As a result, BC-Ohio State was postponed until 2023-24. Then, in 2017, the series was delayed until 2026-27 in order to accommodate for other Buckeye non-conference opponents, namely Notre Dame and Washington, which Ohio State will play on the road in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Skip ahead to 2020, and Ohio State scheduled a home-and-home series with Alabama for 2027-28 that took precedence over the BC-Ohio State series.

Thursday marked the latest development in a series that could have already happened by now. There have been some BC-Ohio State ties during the last handful of years. Before former Athletic Director Martin Jarmond took over as AD from 2017-20, he was the deputy AD at Ohio State. And current head football coach Jeff Hafley was the Buckeyes' co-defensive coordinator in 2019.

BC, notably, scheduled a home-and-home series with Alabama for 2031 and 2034 last summer.

If there are no more postponements, BC will get two of today's premier college football programs—Alabama and Ohio State—in back-to-back seasons.

Given this series' trajectory, however, that appears to be a big "if."