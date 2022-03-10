Hoag Basketball Pavilion Now in Construction

Excitement is building around Boston College basketball right now.

The women's team won 10 ACC games for the second time in three years and now awaits its fate from the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, hoping to earn its first bid since 2005-06. And the men's team, which was picked dead last in the ACC Preseason Poll, won six league games in the regular season and has made a mini run to the conference tournament quarterfinals, snapping what was a 14-game losing streak in the month of March.

The cherry on top of an already-encouraging week? Construction has started on the Hoag Basketball Pavilion, a 40,000-square-foot facility in Conte Forum to be used by exclusively by BC's men's and women's basketball programs.

Fencing was put in place Monday in preparation for the renovation of the north side of Conte Forum. The BC Athletics statement announcing the initial construction phase reads: "The main entrance of Conte Forum, off Gabelli Plaza, will be replaced with a grand illuminated glass entrance and a new vestibule for greater energy efficiency. The project will transform Power Gym into a dedicated practice venue with a significant infusion of natural light and views to and from the campus."