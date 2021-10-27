Hitting His Stride, RB Alec Sinkfield Confident in Offense’s Identity
Boston College running back Alec Sinkfield touched the ball three times during the Eagles’ first-quarter scoring drive at Louisville, the last of which resulted in an 11-yard touchdown run.Then he ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news