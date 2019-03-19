Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall athlete Andre Hines has been on BC's radar for a while, especially since landing an offer from the Eagles in late January.

He told Eagle Action this week, after making his decision, that it was really just a matter of a school checking all the boxes in terms of what he wanted.

"I was looking for a school with balance, a good environment to help me stay focused, and (could) enhance my abilities both academically and athletically, and BC offered that," Hines said. "It just felt like home during my visit."

Hines visited Boston College in recent days.

"It was just a great visit overall," he said. "Love the physicality and how everyone is to be held accountable for their actions. It's only going to bring the brotherhood out there more and it's going to make the team a lot better."

Hines said BC has recruited him as a running back but he is hoping to contribute as a return man as well.