Hess, Robinson Head To Transfer Portal

With the portal 'officially' opening again on Wednesday, guys around the country are declaring at a rapid rate.

BC (I don't think) won't be hit with any huge surprise losses, but two quality people are departing the locker room.

Both Otto Hess and Jacobe Robinson announced their intention to enter the portal on social media on Tuesday night. Hess has one year of eligibility remaining, while Robinson still has three after spending two years in Chestnut Hill.

Hess' departure is slightly surprising, given how quickly an offensive lineman can be thrust into action with the nature of the trenches. While Hess most likely wasn't going to start given any injuries in August, he probably could have been a play or two away from having to see significant time. But, with only one year left to play college ball, it absolutely makes sense why he'd want to explore his options and hopefully pick up a starting job somewhere.

As for Robinson, this felt like it was a possibility from like, Day 2 of spring ball. Reisig had been with the team since the bowl game week and by the time the Eagles hit the field in March, he was already ahead of Robinson. Jacobe didn't take a single competitive rep during team periods throughout the 15 practices. Even last year when he was the 'No. 2' for a large chunk of training camp when James was injured, as soon as Grayson was healthy, it was James getting the nod after Tommy's ugly play and departure, not Robinson. With three years left, hopefully for his sake he finds a team willing to take a chance on him.

I wouldn't expect too many more departures - if any - but you never know this day and age.