Boston College lacrosse goalie Rachel Hall is returning to the Heights for her fifth and final season. She announced her decision Monday.

"Playing at Boston College has been foundational in my growth and more importantly as a person," Hall wrote in a statement.

"The opportunity to come back is one that I am not only grateful for, but one that was too good to pass up. I look forward to wearing the greatest jersey I have worn for another year and climb the mountain once more with my teammates and coaches."

Hall has been BC's starting netminder each of the past three seasons. Before that, she played her freshman year at Oregon, where she led the country in saves (246).

Hall was instrumental in the Eagles' first-ever national championship in 2021. She registered 11 stops against then-undefeated North Carolina in the Final Four and then made nine more saves versus Syracuse in the title game. In the process, she earned a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament team.

The Cypress, Texas, native finished that season with a .402 save percentage and a 11.18 goals against average. Her goals against average went down this past season, dipping to 10.63, however, that was largely due to an improved BC defense.

Hall's save percentage took a significant hit, falling to .347, which was 99th of 102 goalies nationally. The athletic Hall had moments of brilliance, like when she stopped 8-of-9 shots at Harvard. She posted six games with eight or more saves. That included performances against Final Four teams Northwestern and UNC.