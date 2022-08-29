Hall Returning for Fifth and Final Season
Boston College lacrosse goalie Rachel Hall is returning to the Heights for her fifth and final season. She announced her decision Monday.
"Playing at Boston College has been foundational in my growth and more importantly as a person," Hall wrote in a statement.
"The opportunity to come back is one that I am not only grateful for, but one that was too good to pass up. I look forward to wearing the greatest jersey I have worn for another year and climb the mountain once more with my teammates and coaches."
Hall has been BC's starting netminder each of the past three seasons. Before that, she played her freshman year at Oregon, where she led the country in saves (246).
Hall was instrumental in the Eagles' first-ever national championship in 2021. She registered 11 stops against then-undefeated North Carolina in the Final Four and then made nine more saves versus Syracuse in the title game. In the process, she earned a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament team.
The Cypress, Texas, native finished that season with a .402 save percentage and a 11.18 goals against average. Her goals against average went down this past season, dipping to 10.63, however, that was largely due to an improved BC defense.
Hall's save percentage took a significant hit, falling to .347, which was 99th of 102 goalies nationally. The athletic Hall had moments of brilliance, like when she stopped 8-of-9 shots at Harvard. She posted six games with eight or more saves. That included performances against Final Four teams Northwestern and UNC.
As was the case in 2021, Hall was more effective in May Madness. She started strong by logging a save percentage of .432 in BC's first two games of the NCAA Tournament. But she struggled against Maryland, giving up 16 goals while recording only five stops. Hall bounced back in the NCAA title game with eight saves to 12 goals allowed.
Still, there were other games that were eye sores on her stat sheet, such as her one-save performance against Virginia in the ACC Tournament. She also made just three stops during BC's loss at Duke.
Consistency will be key for Hall in 2023. BC will try to make its sixth straight National Championship appearance and win its second title.
Despite her ups and downs, Hall can flip the field in transition easily, turning saves into goals in a matter of a seconds. She can drop to the ground and make kick saves quicker than most. Her talent and experience are hard to come by.
"To have a veteran leader like Rachel back for her fifth year only strengthens our chances to win," head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said.
"I am fired up to coach her for another year at BC."