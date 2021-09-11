HALFTIME UPDATE: Jurkovec Questionable to Return With Wrist Injury

Boston College starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec left the field late during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at UMass with a right wrist injury.

He is questionable to return.

Jurkovec was 3-of-4 for 22 yards before backup Dennis Grosel took over. Jurkovec piloted BC’s first touchdown drive of the game: a 14-play, 65-yard series that featured West Virginia transfer running back Alec Sinkfield, who finished the sequence off with a six-yard score.

Grosel has completed his first four passes for 42 yards in relief while adding 15 yards on the ground.

BC is outgaining UMass in total yards, 170-99, but both teams have taken to the ground, each with 70-plus rushing yards through two quarters of play.

The Eagles lead UMass at the half, 14-0.