Hafley Wants Students to Treat Spring Exhibition 'Like a Saturday Game'

Spring ball was cut short in 2020 because of COVID-19. Last year, Boston College had to host its final two spring practices after the annual Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game because of COVID-19.

The Eagles are coming off back-to-back seasons, in which they haven't played bowl games because of COVID-19.

The pandemic put the standard football calendar into a blender, but it appears as if things are finally somewhat solid again. Masks aren't required indoors at BC, players aren't being tested weekly for the virus, everyone is vaccinated and there's no wondering if there's going to be practice the day it was originally scheduled.

"This is as real as it's been for us as a team and as real as it's been for me as a coach," third-year head coach Jeff Hafley said Thursday after BC's 14th and final spring practice.

"We have recruits out there. We have recruits in my office in the afternoon. I've never had anyone in my office. We've never had recruits. I was able to get alumni here. Mike Mayock spoke to the team yesterday. Chris Snee came the week before. ... And that's what it's all about."

BC is also preparing for its spring game, which will be open to the public for the first time in three years.

Hafley wants fans, especially students, to make the most of it.

"I'm looking for our students to get into the Mods early, get into the stadium early and treat it like a Saturday game, like they did all season. Because they were as good as anyone that we've played against last year."