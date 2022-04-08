Hafley Wants Students to Treat Spring Exhibition 'Like a Saturday Game'
Spring ball was cut short in 2020 because of COVID-19. Last year, Boston College had to host its final two spring practices after the annual Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game because of COVID-19.
The Eagles are coming off back-to-back seasons, in which they haven't played bowl games because of COVID-19.
The pandemic put the standard football calendar into a blender, but it appears as if things are finally somewhat solid again. Masks aren't required indoors at BC, players aren't being tested weekly for the virus, everyone is vaccinated and there's no wondering if there's going to be practice the day it was originally scheduled.
"This is as real as it's been for us as a team and as real as it's been for me as a coach," third-year head coach Jeff Hafley said Thursday after BC's 14th and final spring practice.
"We have recruits out there. We have recruits in my office in the afternoon. I've never had anyone in my office. We've never had recruits. I was able to get alumni here. Mike Mayock spoke to the team yesterday. Chris Snee came the week before. ... And that's what it's all about."
BC is also preparing for its spring game, which will be open to the public for the first time in three years.
Hafley wants fans, especially students, to make the most of it.
"I'm looking for our students to get into the Mods early, get into the stadium early and treat it like a Saturday game, like they did all season. Because they were as good as anyone that we've played against last year."
Defensive lineman Khris Banks, who transferred in from Temple last year, told reporters Thursday that he, and the rest of his position group, are amped to play in Alumni Stadium this weekend.
"I know the D-Line's excited," Banks said. "A lot of people's families are coming out so I'm excited, they're excited just to get that atmosphere back and getting that tradition back in the BC program."
Consistency has been key for the Eagles this spring. They've gotten all of their practices in before Easter break while installing offensive coordinator John McNulty's scheme and acclimating three new position coaches.
Running back Alec Sinkfield, who transferred from West Virginia last year, noted how much more comfortable players and coaches are in 2022, knowing what comes next.
"I think now we've got more to look forward to," Sinkfield said. "We know that we got a game coming up, and we know what we got to work toward. It's just motivation right now."
Backup quarterback Emmett Morehead recalled the roller coaster that was last season, including bowl prep. The redshirt freshman gunslinger said that star wideout Zay Flowers came down with COVID-19 two days before the Military Bowl.
"It throws your whole game plan off," Morehead said. "It throws your whole scheme, really, when you play around guys like Zay or Jaelen Gill—people we need to get the ball more—when they just pop positive. It really makes it hard on coaches and players to execute that."
Morehead said it's been much more relaxing, fluid and enjoyable this spring.
Fun is going to be the main point of emphasis Saturday. And to stay healthy, of course. Hafley explained Thursday that, with a new offense, he doesn't want tip off any of his early-season opponents by showing too much scheme in an exhibition.
Hafley mentioned that he's going to meet with players' parents Saturday morning and share a group breakfast. Then there will be a barbecue with players and their families after the game.
"To me, this is about the players, their families, the students, staying healthy, going out making some plays and celebrating all that they've been able to do this spring," Hafley said.
"Together. Finally together."