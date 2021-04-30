EagleAction - Hafley Talks Spring Ball Wrap-Up, Adidas Deal, NFL Draft

Boston College closed out the spring season on Thursday. Similar to when Jeff Hafley asked his players if they wanted to opt out of a bowl game last winter, the second-year head coach is once again prioritizing recalibration. And academics. “We’re done,” Hafley said. “I want them to focus on school. Finishing up finals. And then I want them to get away. I want them to have time with their families, and I want them to be home.” BC just completed 15 practices of spring ball, the pinnacle of which was last Saturday’s Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game—the first event to welcome fans, albeit only players’ families, back to Alumni Stadium in over a year.

Hafley was pleased with the work his team put in the past month. He emphasized that the starters improved fundamentally, in addition to explaining that the staff was able to implement more scheme across all three phases than they did last year. Hafley conceded that there isn’t a fair way to handpick players who stuck out the most this spring, but he did discuss the growth of wide receiver Jaelen Gill, tight end Joey Luchetti—who he said “popped off the film”—and the defensive line as a collective unit. “I think our D-Line took a huge step,” he said, “and they need to. Have to. That’s how you win games on defense. In my opinion at least. And how we’re gonna play. So I’m proud of the D-Line. Big time.” The Eagles ranked 58th nationally and tied for 10th in the ACC in sacks per game last year with a 2.27 average. Of their 25 sacks, 17 came in four games. Then, of course, there was BC’s struggles wrapping up mobile quarterbacks in the backfield. But the position group flashed some encouraging signs in last week’s spring game. Granted they were playing to thud, but graduate defensive Brandon Barlow had two “sacks,” and true freshman edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku got to the quarterback once as well. The interior had its moments, too, like when Cam Horsley and Chibueze Onwuka reached quarterback Phil Jurkovec to force a field goal early in the second quarter.

Hafley was adamant that he appreciated the effort of his entire team this spring. He then noted that competition is still ongoing, although, naturally, there will be leaders at some positions going into training camp. “Our guys competed at a very, very high level,” Hafley said. That was the most important thing to me. I wanted to see who really loved football and who was gonna compete. And jobs were open. Jobs are, in my opinion, still open.” BC’s players and staff will return to campus on June 1. Except, Hafley doesn’t believe in running his guys to the ground before training camp. He said he wants to alternate high-intensity training with rest to ensure fresh minds and bodies for the end of the summer. Also on June 1 is the end of the NCAA’s recruiting dead period, which means that, for the first time in Hafley’s stay at BC, he’ll be able to host recruits in Chestnut Hill. The 42-year-old said that he and his staff recruited the Eagles’ 2021 class—their best since 2004, according to the Rivals recruiting database—completely over Zoom. “We’ve got one of the most beautiful campuses in the country in one of the greatest cities in the world,” Hafley said. “So I can’t wait. I’m pumped.” Hafley expects BC’s new three-year, football-only apparel deal with Adidas to aid his efforts. He pointed out that, for some prospective and current players, gear is really important. And he’s thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a global brand to further enhance BC’s look.

The Eagles wore their 1984-inspired retro uniforms in all 11 games last season. It was a hard pivot from the older Under Armour threads BC debuted in 2016. It sounds as if the Eagles are aiming to keep their old-school identity. “We’re gonna be clean,” he said. “We’re gonna be classy. That’s who we are. And that’s who we’re gonna be. I don’t want to kind of give away anything with what we think the direction of our uniforms are gonna go, but I’m a pretty traditional guy. “We’re gonna make some changes to it, but … there’s not going to be like any wings flying off our shoulder pads or nothing crazy. They’ll be clean, they’ll be classy. They’ll pop. They’ll have a little bit of a fresher look. But we’re not going to change who we are.” Some of BC’s biggest playmakers who wore the throwbacks in 2020 are searching for new colors in the 2021 NFL Draft. More specifically, tight end Hunter Long, linebackers Isaiah McDuffie and Max Richardson, and edge rusher Max Roberts are hoping to hear their names called on the second or third day of this year’s draft.

