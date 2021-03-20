EagleAction - Hafley Senses Team's Confidence as Spring Practice Begins

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley eased his players back into high-intensity football last summer by approaching training camp like NFL coaches go about OTAs. He and his staff alternated harder and lighter practices, adjusting the length and speed of workouts to prevent wear and tear after so much time off from the game. This spring, however, the Eagles won’t be taking their foot off the gas. Time is of the essence, and the recovery period is extensive. BC is allowed only three practices a week over the next five weeks. And Hafley wants to make each of them count. “These are gonna be long, they’re gonna be hard, and we’ve gotta get a lot of work done,” Hafley said after BC’s first spring practice Saturday. “We have a lot of work to do.”

Confidence and comfortability are two words Hafley and his players have repeated this past week. The second-year head coach emphasized on Saturday how different starting this spring season is compared to last year when he and his staff were still trying to get to know everyone. Now, with an established starting quarterback, proven wide receivers, an ultra-experienced offensive line, seven returning defensive starters, and—most importantly—game-tested scheme, there’s a degree of certainty that simply wasn’t there when spring ball began in 2020. “There’s a different vibe,” Hafley said. “I feel confidence. I feel the team’s a lot closer. I feel the players and coaches are a lot closer.” The pandemic is a big reason why. Last year, BC’s players and coaches bought into what Hafley was building and did everything they could to stay on the field, at one point, going five straight months without a positive COVID-19 test. By now, they’re used to coronavirus protocol: testing three times a week, spaced out huddles, locker room rotations—the list goes on. “It probably feels more normal than it should,” said Hafley, who credited not only his players and staff but also the team doctors and trainers for their efforts. “Wearing masks and seeing everybody spaced out. There wasn’t as much, ‘Hey, put your mask on!’ today. It was almost like, guys knew. Their helmets were on, their masks were on, they knew where to stand. It probably was almost normal. Sadly, it’s the only way we’ve ever really practiced since I’ve been here.” Fifth-year cornerback Brandon Sebastian shared Hafley’s sentiments. “Since we were doing it so well throughout [last] season, now it’s just like nothing getting back into it,” Sebastian said. “It’s just regular, same old practice [and] spring ball. It’s the same thing. Just mask up, social distance, and it should be smooth.” The spring season opened with more than two hours of helmet-only drills and workouts Saturday in the Fish Field House. It included a 20-minute “indy,” or individual period, where position groups worked on fundamentals and technique. Normally, during training camp or the regular season, individual work doesn’t get more than 10 minutes of practice time, Hafley explained. “Indy” was followed up with a five-minute group period, where position group pairings (defensive backs and wide receivers, offensive line and defensive line, etc.) drilled together. Hafley said that the complete 25-minute sequence opened the door for teaching moments. Graduate offensive lineman Zion Johnson, who discussed the benefits of being able to dedicate time to face and wide-zone blocks, felt the same way. “I think guys got a lot better,” Johnson said. “Especially a lot of young guys got a lot better at their technique, and that’s something that, as a team, is just going to move us to the next level.” The Eagles then shifted to a team period. The program released a practice report detailing some of the day’s highlights. Notably, it mentioned a 45-yard reception by true freshman running back Xavier Coleman. The versatile three-star Lenape High School product also apparently showed explosiveness through the trenches. A couple of Phil Jurkovec’s favorite downfield targets popped up in the report, too. Zay Flowers reeled in two receptions of 50 or more yards. And Jaelen Gill snagged a deep pass over the middle of the field. But the defensive backs had their moments as well. True freshman cornerback Shawn Asbury II nabbed an interception. Plus, earlier on, All-ACC corner Josh DeBerry beat Jehlani Galloway in a 1-on-1 drill, coming up with a pick of his own.