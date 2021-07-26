Hafley Sees a More Confident Jurkovec in Year Two
Before arriving at Boston College, quarterback Phil Jurkovec hadn’t huddled up since middle school. At first, the formation was a bit uncomfortable for the Notre Dame transfer. Now, it’s where he establishes his command of BC’s revolutionized offense.
“I saw confidence, and I saw leadership coming in and out of the huddle as each [spring] practice went on,” second-year head coach Jeff Hafley said during Thursday’s ACC Kickoff. “I mean there were some days, I was like, ‘Man, this guy’s getting better every day.’
“Just by the way he called the plays in the huddle.”
Jurkovec, the fifth-rated Class of 2018 dual-threat quarterback, only attempted 17 passes in two years with the Irish while sitting behind now-New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book. Once Book decided to return to South Bend for the 2020 season, Jurkovec entered his name in the transfer portal, where he was greeted by fellow Pittsburgh native and first-year offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. as well as the rest of the BC coaching staff.
That was the start of a yinzer marriage that resulted in Jurkovec finally getting his big break. Following the approval of his immediate-eligibility waiver and a limited training camp, the 6-foot-5, 226-pounder became the first BC gunslinger to register a trio of 300-yard passing games in his first four starts.
When all was said and done, he finished the year with 2,558 yards through the air and 17 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
“Last year, I was just really thankful to the NCAA,” Jurkovec told Wes Durham and Kelsey Riggs of ACC Network. “Everybody who made it possible for me to play. I was just so happy to get back on the field. But this year, we’re feeling a lot more comfortable.”
Jurkovec went down the laundry list of playmakers on the Eagles’ 2021 offense, including Kobay White—BC’s top wideout from 2017-19 who’s back after missing last year with an ACL tear—and a pair of noteworthy transfers: Jacksonville State tight end Trae Barry and West Virginia running back Alec Sinkfield.
“All the weapons that a quarterback would want, we have,” Jurkovec said.
He also has the luxury of a veteran offensive line that returns all five starters, who have accumulated 126 career starts. Last season, BC switched to a zone blocking scheme and rearranged its front. Consequently, there were growing pains. Granted the Eagles were dropping back to pass significantly more, but they allowed 2.55 sacks per game, a year removed from giving up 13 quarterback takedowns over the course of the whole season.
Fifth-year O-Lineman Zion Johnson said Thursday that he expects his unit to improve in the second year of Cignetti’s system. But he admitted that it’s a bonus when Jurkovec, “a great leader” in his words, can escape the pocket with defenders in his face.
“It’s really awesome blocking for [him], Johnson said. “You know, even if everything’s not perfect, he can scramble out of the pocket and make something work and throw a bomb down the field.”
Jurkovec had the most pressure dropbacks in the FBS last season and posted an NFL-adjusted passer rating that was 17.6 points higher when he was under duress than when he had a clean pocket, according to Pro Football Focus.
“This guy will stand in there, stare down a ’backer, a defensive end, sit in there and release the ball,” Hafley said. “And I think he’s earned the respect of every single guy on our team.”
Sometimes Jurkovec’s improvisational skills got the best of him. Like in the season opener when he tried to fit a deep pass into double coverage. Duke cornerback Mark Gilbert made him pay, recording an interception and killing the momentum BC’s defense had built in the first quarter.
“I come off, and Coach Hafley’s just like, ‘Hey, forget about it. On to the next one.’ And that’s kind of their view on it,” Jurkovec said. “We’re just gonna let it loose and go out there and play. Have fun, play free, don’t be worried about making mistakes—don’t be afraid to lose.”
That was BC’s mindset all year. The Eagles jockeyed with the best of the best, coming within a two-point conversion of potentially forcing overtime against then-No. 12 North Carolina, staking themselves to an 18-point lead in Death Valley versus No. 1 Clemson and playing No. 2 Notre Dame tough amid a nine-week stretch without a bye.
“I think we all learned that we’re right there,” Jurkovec said. “We know that we’re there, but the big emphasis this year is being able to finish.
“Closing out games.”