Just days away from arguably one of the biggest games BC has had at home in years, Coach Hafley had his usual Wednesday Zoom for just over 12 minutes.



Here's everything Haf had to say...



On making the Louisville loss into a turning point



"Well, I think you guys have asked a bunch of the players and the same thing that I keep hearing is the consistency. Whether it's from me, whether it's the staff...and then I think it's the belief. I think it's the belief I had in them, the belief they had in me and it's the belief they had in each other. We knew we were a good team and we knew we kind of stumbled trying to find out identity and it took a little longer than we would have liked. But, we knew we had a good team, we knew we had depth, we knew we had guys that liked each other, we knew we had a strong culture and we were tested early. Losing our first game in overtime, making a lot of mistakes and some we wish we could have had back, but you can't. That's football. You go out and win the next one and you don't win it by as much as you'd like to and you don't play as clean as you want to, but you get a win. You go play a really good FSU team and you give them everything you have and you come up short, a missed extra point away from tying it. So, you're starting to see guys feel good there and feel like you can compete with anybody. Then you really don't play very good in Louisville and that was disappointing and probably the hardest moment. The guys continued to work and continued to believe. They never wavered. It was never pointing fingers. It was never listening to the outside noise. It was never guys questioning their coaches, coaches questioning players. There was still a belief we're a good team and I think that's rare when people are kind of taking shots at you from all over. Then, you get to the Virginia game and probably the hardest point was down 14 and them hitting the Hail Mary right before halftime. You go into that locker room, and the coolest thing I saw was they were still upbeat and they were still confident. There was still the feeling that we were going to go out and win the game. In that half we outscored them and I think we had 34 yards (given up) and from that moment we kind of took off. I think that's why we're winning in the fourth quarter, because they do believe. The consistency we talked about and not wavering when you're 1-3 is why we've won five games in a row. To win five games in a row, you have to be a good football team. Five games in a row doesn't happen by chance. It just doesn't. More importantly, you have to be consistent and I think that stems from everything we've gone through.Even the good teams, they have their bad days and they have their good days. This team has been consistent now for quite a while and they're getting better every single week. I know it's a long answer, but I think all those things play into it and I think the start kind of made us who we are. I think right now we're as close of a team as I've been around. When I watch our guys, they really enjoy each other and they enjoy playing the game. It's really exciting and we've just got to keep building on it as best we can."



On keeping players focused on final three games



"You enjoy the moment because I think you have to. I don't know, some people don't like to do that. You enjoy the moment in the locker room. You enjoy that celebration and you enjoy it the next day, but then when it comes to Sunday and it's time for the team meeting, you approach it like you did every single game win or lose. You show them what they did well and you show them what they didn't do well. You show them stuff as a coach that you did well and that you wish you could have back the same way you approached it after you lost a game or two. You really stay consistent and you coach them hard and you hold them accountable for the details. No one takes it personal when we're in there and a guy's getting called out for something he should have done and executed at a higher level or a coach making a mistake. No one takes it personal, win or lose. You just want to get better every single day because win or lose, you have to do it again and you have to do it pretty quickly, especially in football when you only get so many shots. I don't think there's anyone right now who thinks they've arrived. I don't think there's anyone that thinks we've coached well enough where we can just stop working and I think our guys are hungry for more. I think because we've approached it that way and we don't look past our next game, that's how we're going to approach it and do our best to keep doing that."



On outscoring opponents 79-34 in the fourth quarter and pulling away in games



"I think 1. the way we play the game is very complimentary right now. To be honest with you, the way we've controlled the time of possession, the way we've been able to run the football, I think we've worn out teams and up front our offensive line, we've worn down teams. I think that's really when you start to see our run game come alive. You look back to Georgia Tech, I think we outscored them 21-0 in the fourth quarter. When you look at the UConn game, I know we only won by a score, but we could have scored there at the end...the way we looked last week against Syracuse, we ran right down the field and we could have scored again at the end of the game. We start to wear on people. We control the clock. We control the time of possession for the game, especially in the fourth quarter. It leads to less plays for us to play on defense and more plays for us on offense. I just think it's the physical style of play that's led to that. It might not always be pretty early on, but that's the style of play we're trying to do as a team, rather than an offense that just goes and tries to score 40 points as fast as we can. We're trying to play this game together to our strengths and who we are. I think that's our identity right now and I think it's helped in the fourth quarter...these guys get to the fourth now and they don't quit and they don't stop. They actually get going more. That's a credit to this staff and these players."



On VT DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland



"I think everybody who's played him has (their hands full). I'm excited to see our matchups and our guys battle him. He's a really good pass rusher. He's explosive, he can run, he can bend. I think he's a really good football player. He's wrecked a lot of plays, so he's a guy we definitely have to keep our eye on. They've got a really good D-line. Their interior guys are very athletic. They get off the ball. This is a talented football team and they've showed it. You turn some games on and they look like one of the best teams in the ACC."



On VT QB Kyron Drones



"He's a dynamic player and he's huge. He looks huge on tape, he's a thicker guy. He's got good height and he's got a really, really strong arm. They really try to stretch you vertically. He loves to throw the ball down the field and then whether it's on a scramble or a designed QB run, he'll pull it. He loves to get vertical and he's fast. He eats a lot of grass and he's a really good football player. He's given everybody he's played trouble whether it's through the air or running the ball. So, I've got a ton of respect for how he plays the game and he's a tough kid."



On health updates on Robichaux, Broome, Castellanos and Sillah



"Thomas has been good. I told you that one game, he just needed to come out and take a break there at the half. Shitta will most likely be out for this game. Kye I would say it's looking good. Broome I would say it's looking good. I think we had to do some things today just to make sure we're healthy. Right now if you look at our schedule, you've kind of got to look ahead. Not opponent wise, we just have two games now in the next eight days, so you've got to look closely at the health of your own team, especially up front on both lines. We've played a lot of plays on offense, so we've just got to make sure we keep those guys healthy because they're doing a great job."



On if Hines might see more carries and how reps might be divided among RB's



"I would anticipate those guys playing in the game, unless something changes. I guess if that were to change, then yeah. I think Andre Hines - regardless, he deserves to play. We'll find ways to continue to find ways to get him involved and see what else he can do. Cam Barfield is a guy that played. I think Xavier Coleman has a chance to get in this game and play. He gives us some real speed, especially on the perimeter. He's one of our fastest guys and I think it's time maybe for him to get some plays in there. Then, Owen McGowan. I know. he's a linebacker, but right now, doing some of the two-back stuff acting like a fullback or an H-back, I think it just gives us another element to the offense which is hard for teams to defend. He's got good hands and he was a high school tailback, so he can carry the ball too. I like what we're doing with him right now and hopefully we'll continue to develop that over the next couple games."



On outside support during win streak



"The support all along from some really important people - whether in BC or the community - alumni, outside it was awesome. It's appreciated because it was a hard time early on. You tune out all the noise, but when people reach out it's appreciated. Now, after the Syracuse game, there was a lot, a lot of texts and a lot of support and a lot of people were happy. I think they're happy for us. They're happy for this team, but they know we still have more work to do. I am very, very grateful for all of those people and I'm very excited about the future and what we can still do this season and going forward. Our students have been great. I saw a bunch of them at the basketball game. I stopped by on my way out of here the other night, they were all fired up. I'm excited to see what they can bring this game. It's a noon game, I know another early game, so people have to get up early. This is a big game. We're 6-3 in November and this is a meaningful game for a lot of reasons. Not just to continue the winning streak, but there's other things at stake. I would just urge the students especially, get up early. As soon as the lots open, get out there and tailgate. When our team comes out and walks down those steps, be there and be loud. Make this a real home field advantage. Be really loud on third down. Be really loud throughout the game. Let's see if we can fill this place up and make it hard for V-Tech to hear and do everything that we can. I'm excited for Saturday. Thank you for asking that question because I'm really appreciative of everyone who's supported us."



